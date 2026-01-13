I have spent 12 of my 28 years in higher education working in top business schools—three in graduate admissions and nine as a tenured professor. I especially love teaching and mentoring MBA students, in part because I know that most of them are going to ascend to leadership in corporations, government agencies and other organizations in the future. I want them to leave my classrooms with the practical skills required to solve complex contemporary business problems.

Importantly, I also want students to enter leadership roles with the right values. Prioritizing profits over everything at all costs is not one of them. I do not teach students to misuse their power to take things that do not belong to them. To be absolutely sure, I have never instructed them to hate or in any way despise America. But I also have not taught them that America is so exceptional that it can, should and must snatch other people’s land and oil just because our elected officials feel entitled to or desire ownership of those things.

Students in K-12 schools and on college campuses are receiving a different lesson right now from our federal government. Specifically, it is an instructive lesson on imperialism—the act of a powerful nation exerting control over less powerful countries, often leading to the violent seizure of land and other valuable material resources.

After capturing and arresting Venezuela president Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, U.S. president Donald Trump declared that the U.S. would be “running” the country. In business, a CEO of one company kidnapping and imprisoning the top executive of another, then grabbing that company’s assets and proclaiming oneself the new leader “for years” (as Trump said of the “only time will tell” period of self-appointed U.S. leadership in Venezuela) would be gangster. It seems like a dramatized fictitious saga that students would see in a movie. They are now witnessing it in real life. And they are learning from it.

Beyond Venezuela, the Trump administration shamelessly has its sights on Greenland. President Trump seems determined to take it. The imperialist lesson for students is that people’s homelands can be bought or forcibly conquered by a greedy superpower. In history courses, many students have learned about this occurring in various parts of the world centuries ago. Others have seen and engaged in critical analyses of it happening more recently in other geographic regions outside of North America, which has resulted in devastating wars and tremendous losses of life. But they have not seen firsthand or read in their courses about the U.S. recently engaging in such selfish demonstrations of imperialism—until now.

Between them, my two younger brothers have nine children. At this point, all the kids have been two-year-olds. Uncle Shaun would teach his beautiful nieces and nephews the same lesson that Professor Harper would impart to his impressively smart graduate students: You cannot just snatch other people’s stuff because you want it. An adorable two-year-old may not understand or comply with this lesson, but business and government leaders most certainly should. I am not suggesting that educators treat collegians like toddlers. But perhaps we should not take for granted that they understand what imperialism is, how it harms people and why they must resist it when they amass power and someday ascend to leadership.

Shaun Harper is University Professor and Provost Professor of Education, Business and Public Policy at the University of Southern California, where he holds the Clifford and Betty Allen Chair in Urban Leadership.

