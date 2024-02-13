SiriusXM Lays Off 3% of Staff as it Targets $200 Million in Cost Cuts During 2024
SiriusXM reported $2.29 billion of revenue during the fourth quarter, as it closed 2023 with $8.95 billion in total revenue – both relatively flat versus the prior year.
SiriusXM is cutting its workforce by three percent, or about 160 employees, in a move that CEO Jennifer Witz says will make the company “more efficient, agile, and flexible” in the new year. In a memo to employees, Witz says the layoffs are part of several organizational changes being made inside the company.
She says they will allow SiriusXM to “move fa…