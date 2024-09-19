Since 2014, Spoken Word Audio Listening Up 109% Among Listeners Under 35
“Share of Ear,” listeners 13-34 spend more than twice as much time listening to spoken word audio, including news, personalities, talk, and sports - from radio, streaming, podcasts, or audiobooks.
A note to those who remember changing radio stations whenever the music stopped for news, sports or other talk: times have certainly changed.
