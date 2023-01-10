SI Group Releases Inaugural ESG Report Highlighting "Commitment to Sustainability"
Global performance additives company commits to Social Responsibility.
SI Group, a global performance additives company, has released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.
The report documents SI Group's commitment to sustainability and defines its future targets as it elevates “efforts to improve its social responsibility”.
