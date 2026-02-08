In the bustling lobby of the NYPD’s 47th Precinct in the Bronx, a routine exercise of First Amendment rights turned into a stark demonstration of institutional deflection. On this day, activist and auditor Sean Paul Reyes, known for his Long Island Audit YouTube channel, entered the precinct to film public servants in action, armed with a federal court order from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Reyes v. City of New York.

The order grants him—a named plaintiff in the case—the explicit right to record in precinct lobbies, provided he presents ID for verification. What unfolded was not just a clash over recording rights, but a masterclass in how law enforcement can “move the goal posts”—altering justifications mid-interaction to maintain dominance, even when confronted with evidence of their error.

This incident, captured in a 17-minute video uploaded by Reyes, reveals a pattern of adaptive resistance. Officers initially deny entry outright, citing department policy. When challenged with legal facts, they pivot to threats of arrest, claims of trespassing, and finally, fabricated concerns about blocking doors or pathways.

Through timestamped quotes and analysis, we’ll dissect how the police employed linguistic inversions, abuses of authority, subjective framing, and deliberate misdirections. By the end, a tally emerges: not just of violations, but of a system prioritizing narrative control over accountability.

The Initial Stand: Policy Over Law

The encounter begins innocuously but escalates quickly. Reyes enters the lobby, camera rolling, to test compliance with his court-ordered right. An officer immediately intervenes, invoking a posted sign prohibiting public recording.

0:31-0:35: “Sir, uh, you can’t record in a police facility. You can record outside if you want.”

This sets the tone: a blanket denial based on “department policy” (1:55-1:58), presented as unassailable law. Reyes counters by citing the federal injunction, but the officer dismisses it, insisting he step out.

2:03-2:08: “No, you can’t. I’m telling you you can’t. So, if you don’t get out, you will be arrested for trespass.”

Here, we see the first abuse of power —threatening arrest without verifying the court order, despite Reyes offering his ID (4:01-4:03). The officer inverts language by framing Reyes’ lawful presence as “trespassing” (2:06-2:08), turning a protected activity into a crime. This subjective language advances the narrative that the lobby is off-limits to civilians, ignoring statutory rights under New York’s Right to Record Act.

As Reyes persists, explaining the Second Circuit’s ruling (2:16-2:28), the officer physically escorts him out, using force to remove him down stairs (3:16-3:28). “Just walk with me. All right. Oh, dude. You could do whatever recording you have from here, but inside the facility is prohibited” (3:27-3:32). This is a misdirection, shifting from outright prohibition to a false compromise—recording “from here” (outside)—while evading the court order’s specifics.

Escalation and the Sergeant’s Arrival

A sergeant enters the fray, reinforcing the initial stance but adding layers of deflection.

4:48-4:53: “I have every right to record in here. The court order says I have to show them my ID.”

Reyes presents his ID (5:02), but the sergeant ignores it, reiterating the sign’s prohibition (5:10-5:13). “This will be your last warning” (5:20-5:23), he warns, abusing his badge by escalating to arrest threats without cause.

5:25-5:29: “Reyes v. City of New York. There is a preliminary injunction. Sergeant, there is a preliminary injunction.”

The sergeant responds with physical intervention: “Don’t push me. Don’t have any reason to be in here” (5:38-5:40). This inverts the scenario—accusing Reyes of pushing when officers initiated contact—and uses subjective language like “no reason to be in here” to delegitimize the injunction.

Questioning Reyes’ purpose (5:55-5:56: “Why are you here today?”), the sergeant receives a direct answer: enforcing the injunction (5:56-6:02). Yet he pivots: “If you arrest me, you’re violating a court order” (6:14-6:16), met with “You’re not arrested. You’re free to go” (6:16-6:17)—a misdirection implying freedom outside, not inside as per the order.

The sergeant then orders: “You’re going to remain outside. If you come back in, you will be you’ll be in trouble” (6:54-6:56). Refusing Reyes’ ID (6:56-6:58), he threatens sanctions in reverse: “You’re going to be in sanction” (7:07)—an inversion where the violator claims victimhood. This abuses power by blocking access without verification and misdirects by insisting on “police business” as the only entry criterion (7:08-7:10), ignoring the court-defined exception.

The Phone Call Pivot: From Denial to Excuses

Reyes calls his attorney (7:44-8:58), who contacts NYPD legal. Upon returning, the sergeant emerges with a new rationale.

9:45-9:51: “I uh I think we’re both right. So, no, I think I’m right. No. So, you’re allowed to come inside, right? I know. And I’m allowed to record inside. Correct.”

The sergeant concedes entry but adds: “But you cannot impede and block the door. When I came over, you were blocking the door” (9:51-9:55). This is a classic goal-post move—from total ban to a subjective claim of obstruction. Reyes disputes: “Oh, stop it. Get out of my way” (9:56-9:58), highlighting prior unlawful contact (10:08-10:10: “You put your hands on me unlawfully”).

The sergeant persists: “As long as you’re not blocking” (9:58-9:59), using misdirection to retroactively justify force. Reyes calls it out: “You are so ignorant. You don’t know that there’s a federal injunction in place and you were just educated” (10:10-10:15).

Even after concession, the sergeant doesn’t verify ID, as required (11:26-11:32), showing ongoing abuse. Reyes files a complaint (11:51-12:02), noting the sergeant’s ignorance.

Lingering Resistance: Echoes of Defiance

Later interactions reveal persistent pushback. An officer confronts Reyes: “You’re wrong. You’re just wrong, man” (12:54-12:57), inverting facts without basis. Reyes directs him to the sergeant (12:59-13:03), but the pattern holds: subjective dismissal to advance the anti-recording narrative.

Reyes reflects on broader issues (13:10-16:28), citing cases like People v. Leonard (14:01-14:03) and emphasizing transparency. Yet the officers’ tactics underscore a disdain for oversight, prioritizing control over compliance.

Tallying the Tactics: A Pattern of Evasion

Throughout the 17-minute exchange, the police employed these strategies 15 times in total:

Inverting Language : 4 instances (e.g., framing protected recording as trespassing or accusing Reyes of aggression).

Abusing Power of the Badge : 4 instances (e.g., unwarranted threats of arrest, physical removal without verification).

Using Subjective Language to Advance Narrative : 4 instances (e.g., “no reason to be in here,” “blocking the door” as post-hoc excuses).

Misdirections to Force Power or Narrative: 4 instances (e.g., shifting to “outside” recording, redefining entry requirements).

This isn’t isolated incompetence; it’s adaptive strategy. By moving goal posts—from policy to trespass, obstruction to “business”—officers preserve their narrative of authority, even when legally outmatched. Reyes’ case, now before New York’s highest court (15:09-15:59), could broaden these rights. But as this Bronx standoff shows, real change demands more than rulings—it requires dismantling the instinct to deflect.

In an era of body cams and viral videos, such encounters highlight a paradox: police demand transparency from the public while shielding themselves. Until training catches up to the law, activists like Reyes will keep testing the boundaries, one precinct at a time.

