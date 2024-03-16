Shell Plans to Close 500 Locations a Year in 2024 and 2025
The company seeks to increase the number of public charge points it operates to about 200,000 by 2030.
Giant gas station operator Shell plc has revealed its plans to divest about 500 company-owned retail sites in each year in 2024 and 2025 as it upgrades its retail network with expanded electric vehicle charging and convenience offers in response to customer needs, the company on March 14 said in its Energy Transition Strategy 2024 report.
Shell is one of…