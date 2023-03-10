Shell Lawsuit Could become ESG Engine No.2
A new ESG Twist as the Board of Directors are personally being sued for their professional behavior.
The directors of Shell Oil Company are being personally sued for “failing to adequately manage the risks posed to the oil and gas company by climate change”, in a groundbreaking legal case that could set a new swath of precedents for climate-focused shareholder action involving corporate boards.
The lawsuit, filed by environmental law charity ClientEarth…