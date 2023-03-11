Shareholders from German Pharmaceutical Giant Bayer Pressuring Board to Replace CEO
Shareholders are asking for the immediate replacement of the CEO known as the architect of Monsanto deal.
Another group of shareholders are having their voices heard as German pharmaceutical giant Bayer is being pressured to replace their CEO Werner Baumann now rather than later.
Shareholders have been displeased with Bayer since 2016 when then-new CEO Baumann initiated the $63 billion merger with U.S. agricultural giant Monsanto.
The princely acquisition bli…