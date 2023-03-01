SESAMm Raises $37M in Series B2 to Grow its ESG and Sentiment Analysis Business
Artificial intelligence company focusing on ESG to expand into new markets.
SESAMm, a natural language processing (NLP), a field of artificial intelligence, announced the close of a Series B2 funding round of $37 million to accelerate its ambitious growth and global expansion plans.
Securing this funding will enable SESAMm to further expand into U.S. and Asian markets, support technology development to generate AI-powered ESG an…