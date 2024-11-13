Seneca ESG Joins ESG Data Convergence Initiative to Standardize ESG Reporting in Private Equity
As a tech platform collaborating with the EDCI, Seneca ESG will help its clients submit ESG data directly to the EDCI via an inbound API.
Seneca ESG has joined the ESG Data Convergence Initiative (EDCI), a collaborative effort of private market stakeholders to converge on a core set of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) metrics for reporting within the private markets, enabling greater transparency and companies to streamline their ESG data collection efforts.
This industry-led i…