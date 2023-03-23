Sen. Cruz Introduces Bill To Prohibit Central Bank Digital Currency, Other States Too
Ted Cruz has joined a myriad of politicians in demonstrating their contempt for CBDCs in America days after Governor Doug Burgum signed CBDCs into law.
US Senator Senator Ted Cruz has joined a growing group of politicians who have come out in support of anti-CBDC bills, reintroducing legislation to the Senate that would prohibit a direct to consumer Federal Reserve-issued CBDC.
This was followed by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s decision to veto House Bill 1193, which would have amended the provisi…