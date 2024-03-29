Seeking Bigger Voice for Hispanics, MundoNow Inks Podcast Deal with iHeart
Since its launch in February 2023, Oyénos has tripled in size, averaging 1.5 million downloads per month.
MundoNow, the bilingual and bicultural digital media platform, is teaming up with iHeartMedia and its My Cultura network in a collaboration that CEO Rene Alegria says will not only grow its reach but also amplify Latino voices in podcasting.
Under the deal, iHeart will distribute podcasts that are part of MundoNow's audio network Oyénos. But more import…