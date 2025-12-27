In journalism, three concepts determine how a story reaches the public: Point of View, narrative, and bias. These aren’t buzzwords—they’re the architecture of every article, broadcast, podcast, and post we consume.

Understanding them is no longer optional. It’s essential to navigating an information environment where speed often outruns accuracy and interpretation frequently replaces reporting.

Point of View, Narrative, and Bias: What They Really Mean

In storytelling, Point of View describes who is telling the story and from what vantage point. In news, the point of view should be institutional neutrality—the reporter acts as an observer rather than a participant. But in practice, human beings write the news, and humans bring their lenses with them.

A narrative is the structural arc of a story: the way events are framed, the weight each detail receives, the order in which facts appear, and the way context is layered. Narratives are powerful. They help audiences make sense of complex topics, but they can also steer them toward predetermined conclusions.

Bias is the set of preferences, assumptions, and cognitive shortcuts that influence how stories are built and interpreted. Bias doesn’t always come from malice. Most bias comes from habit—what we assume is important, what we think the audience already knows, and what we expect them to believe.

This is why accuracy and neutrality matter so deeply. The closer news can stay to verifiable facts, the freer audiences are to form their own conclusions rather than inherit someone else’s.

Why Critical Thinking Matters in News Consumption

Journalists cannot remove themselves entirely from the reporting process. But audiences can compensate with critical thinking—the active evaluation of information rather than passive acceptance.

Critical thinking asks:

Is this fact or interpretation?

What evidence is presented? What evidence is missing?

What perspective is being amplified? Whose voice is absent?

What are the incentives behind the coverage?

When people apply these questions, they can navigate conflicting claims, incomplete data, and high-emotion headlines with clarity instead of confusion. And importantly, they can recognize that multiple sides of a narrative can be simultaneously true depending on where someone stands in relation to the issue.

Every Narrative Contains Bias — The Glass Example

A classic illustration shows how perspective shapes narrative: one person says the glass is half full, another says it’s half empty. Both are technically correct. Both are narratively biased.

A truly non-biased report wouldn’t choose either framing. It would simply state:

The glass contains 8 ounces of water, leaving 8 ounces of capacity—leaving 8 ounces until full or empty.

No emotion. No optimism. No pessimism. No implied moral or direction. Just measurable, verifiable data.

This is the ideal in news reporting: not a mood, not an angle, not an implicit nudge—just the ounces in the glass.

But humans love narratives. We are wired to attach meaning. And once meaning enters the story, so does bias.

And so do sponsorship dollars. Sponsors and states can shape narratives by influencing which stories are told, how they are framed, and how long they remain in the public conversation.

In my magazine days—working primarily in soft news—the transaction was often explicit: buy an ad contract, earn editorial space. It wasn’t uncommon for larger contracts to translate into larger features. That model came with ethical boundaries and disclosure norms—far from perfect, but widely understood.

Today, the lines are far less visible. The distinction between ethically managed soft news and influence-driven hard news has blurred, creating new challenges for transparency and trust. But that’s a deeper conversation—one for another column, another day.

The Forest and the Trees: How Perspective Shapes Interpretation

The challenge becomes even clearer when we use a more complex metaphor.

A forest appears differently depending on how you look at it:

The right brain sees the entire forest—holistic, interconnected, a living ecosystem.

The left brain sees the individual trees—each species, each trunk, each root system.

Same forest. Same reality. Two entirely different experiences.

News works the same way.

One reporter may zoom out to show long-term trends, economic systems, historical patterns.

Another may zoom in to individual events, personal testimonies, or data points.

Both views matter. Neither is wrong. But each is incomplete without the other.

When news tilts too far one direction, the narrative distorts:

All forest, no trees produces vague storytelling—big arcs with no evidence.

All trees, no forest produces technical reporting with no meaning or context.

The job of journalism is to offer both views: the macro and the micro, the system and the story, the forest and the trees.

Another complication in modern journalism is the rise of what might be called speculation news—content that is funded, packaged, and consumed as news, but is not news at all.

Speculation deals in forecasts, hypotheticals, and imagined outcomes rather than verified events. It resembles fantasy sports more than reporting: predictions are debated, personalities are elevated, and narratives compete—yet none of it is anchored to something that has actually happened.

The appeal is obvious. Speculation is inexpensive to produce, endlessly renewable, and impossible to falsify in real time. When discussing the future, one is never technically wrong—because the future has not occurred. That is the secret sauce of speculation: in the moment, no one is ever wrong, only debatable.

As a result, much of today’s “news” ecosystem has inverted itself: roughly five percent reporting and ninety-five percent speculation. This shift helps explain why traditional newsrooms are shrinking while advertising dollars migrate to social media and commentary platforms, where speculation thrives. What audiences increasingly receive is not information, but anticipation—and anticipation, unlike facts, never needs correction.

Toward a More Honest Model of News

Here is an example of an article written for The Crude Life on the subject of framing energy news, discussing how easy the narrative can slide:

Unbiased reporting isn’t the absence of perspective—it’s the discipline of acknowledging perspective while anchoring everything in verifiable fact.

That means:

reporting the ounces of water, not the mood of the glass,

showing the forest without losing sight of the trees,

and telling the story without becoming part of the story.

This is where the future of credible news must live: not in pretending bias or speculation doesn’t exist, but in understanding how narratives form and giving the audience the tools to see beyond them.

Because once the audience understands how stories are told, they are no longer in the dark.

They become active participants in truth-finding—not passive recipients of someone else’s version of it.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

