Seeds of Deception: How the Victory Garden Campaign Romanticized Farming and Sowed the Roots of Policy Failure
What began as a wartime food security campaign, in hindsight, it was a well-dressed propaganda push with long-term consequences for environmental policy and agricultural understanding.
It started with a poster.
A clenched fist gripped a garden hoe, bold letters declared: “Sow the Seeds of Victory!” Across the American landscape—on walls, billboards, pamphlets, and cereal boxes—Uncle Sam wasn't just asking you to buy war bonds. He was telling you to dig.
By 1943, nearly 20 million Americans had turned their backyards, school yards, and v…