Seeds of Control: Agriculture and the Loss of the Family Farm
From Free Market to Managed Market: How Government Reshaped Agriculture, Coal, and Oil - a four part series.
The morning sun in central Iowa cuts across a gravel road as neighbors gather around an auctioneer’s truck. Rusted tractors, seed drills, and cattle gates stand in neat rows, tagged with lot numbers. For decades, this farm was worked by one family—three generations coaxing corn from loam-rich soil. But today, the land, machinery, and legacy are being so…