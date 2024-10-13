SEC’s Action on Recyclability Statements Shows Continued Focus on ESG Related Claims
The SEC order focused on several statements in Keurig’s annual reports on Form 10-K for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 that its recyclability testing had validated that pods could be effectively recycled.
According to the law firm White & Case, recent reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has quietly disbanded its Climate and ESG Task Force, and while the SEC’s new climate-related disclosure rules remain stayed, the SEC’s focus on ESG-related issues has not wavered. The SEC continues to scrutinize sustainability-related claims as de…