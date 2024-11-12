SEC Fines Invesco $17.5 Million for Misleading ESG Investing Claims
The SEC added that despite making its ESG integration claims, “Invesco lacked any written policy defining ESG integration.”
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it has charged global asset manager Invesco for making misleading claims regarding its ESG-related investments, including overstating the proportion of assets under management that integrated ESG considerations.
Invesco has agreed to pay a $17.5 million civil penalty to settle the SEC’s cha…