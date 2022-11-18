SEC Commissioner Says ESG Reporting To Cost $8.4B in 2023, Up From $2B
Projects the increase in public companies' regulatory reporting costs from about $2 billion to $8.4 billion per year.
Mark Uyeda, the SEC Commissioner, spoke at the Cato Summit, a conference of the libertarian Cato Institute, in Washington DC Thursday November 18. In short, the SEC commissioner said the increase in public companies' regulatory reporting costs from about $2 billion to $8.4 billion per year, will create more uncertainty about the long-term viability of …