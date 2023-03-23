SEC Charges Crypto Entrepreneur Justin Sun, Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul for Fraud and Other Securities Law Violations
Financial Regulators say a system is set up orchestrating a scheme to pay celebrities to tout TRX and BTT without disclosing their compensation.
The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against crypto asset entrepreneur Justin Sun and three of his wholly-owned companies, Tron Foundation Limited, BitTorrent Foundation Ltd., and Rainberry Inc. (formerly BitTorrent), for the unregistered offer and sale of crypto asset securities Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT).
The SEC also …