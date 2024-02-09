Searches for ‘49ers jersey’ Explodes by 1,109% Ahead of the Super Bowl
The 49ers search is the highest point in four years, while the Chiefs Jersey’ searches on Google have also witnessed a 697% increase.
Analysis of Google search data by No Deposit Bonus Codes Guide NoDepositRewards.com has revealed that worldwide searches for ‘49ers Jersey’ have surged by 1,109%, hitting an all-time-high in four years, ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.
The 49ers will be up against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium as they both battle …