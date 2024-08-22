SD Supreme Court Rule on Survey Lawsuit, Side with Property Owners
The South Dakota Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Summit Carbon Solutions is not a common carrier and cannot utilize eminent domain to survey.
The civil lawsuits go back to June 2022, when Summit Carbon notified the landowners of its intent to conduct surveys on their property with or without their consent.
These landowners refused to consent to the s…