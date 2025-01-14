School Software Provider is the Latest Target of Major Hack of Personal Data
PowerSchool’s breach is an example of how cyber criminals profit — the company said it was extorted into paying a sum to prevent hackers from leaking the stolen data, though it did not say how much.
The sensitive data of millions of American adults and children have been compromised after hackers targeted California-based education software company PowerSchool, the company confirmed this week.
The breach happened at the end of December, and new information confirmed by TechCrunch Thursday morning says that hackers were able to access student address…