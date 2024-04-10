SB Nation Cuts Ties with a Dozen Shows
Vox Media also cut four percent of its staff in December, following a seven percent downsizing earlier in the year.
Vox Media’s sports-focused SB Nation is scaling back its podcast roster. A dozen shows have been notified they will no longer be distributed by the SB Nation Podcast Network.
“As we focus on scaling SB Nation and strengthening engagement with our network of 200 communities, we need to be disciplined about where we see opportunity,” a Vos spokesperson sai…