Satellites, AI are the New "Pollution Police" set to Monitor the Oil and Gas Industry
Satellites are being deployed to track the UN climate summit agenda of whether companies are living up to their climate change promises.
Satellites are the next tool that will hold oil and gas companies accountable in their promise to cut methane emissions and slow global warming. That’s according to a recent report from Business Insider involving Michael Bloomberg’s recent comment.
The United Arab Emirates, host of this year's UN climate summit COP28, on Saturday announced that dozens of…