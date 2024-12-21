Santa's Naughty List: Celebrities Who Have Damaged their Personal Brand in 2024
Lizzo is named as the celebrity who has damaged her personal brand the most, seeing a 6.71% decrease in followers since the start of the year .
New research has revealed the celebrities who have damaged their personal brand the most in 2024, with Lizzo taking the top spot.
Experts at SEO platform Ahrefs examined the Instagram follower counts of 113 celebrities in December of this year compared to January 1 to calculate the total change throughout 2024. This change was converted to a percentage…