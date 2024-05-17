Samsung Ranked Number One in ESG Among Foreign Companies in China
Samsung Electronics is currently intensifying its ESG and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in China under the theme “Together.”
Samsung’s Chinese subsidiary has achieved the top position among foreign corporations in China for its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. According to the “ESG Action Report of Foreign Enterprises in China” published by China Central Television (CCTV) on May 16, Samsung’s Chinese subsidiary was the only company among the contenders…