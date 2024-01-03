Salem Will Save Millions In Operating Costs By Pulling Its Stock From Nasdaq
Christian and conservative-centric media company announced plans to voluntarily delist its Class A common stock from the exchange.
Salem Media Group stands to save $1.2 million annually by pulling its stock from the Nasdaq Global Market and deregistering the Class A shares with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Noble Capital Research Director Michael Kupinski does the math in a new company-sponsored research report, entitled “Salem Media Group Taking Serious Steps To Reduce Cos…