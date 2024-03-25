Salem Investment Counselors Grows their State in Vanguard's ESG US Stocks
Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Salem Invest…