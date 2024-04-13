Ryan Seacrest: ‘Having Fun While Taking it Seriously and Being Kind is a Good Formula
Seacrest is now marking his 20th year on CHR KIIS-FM Los Angeles, where his morning show serves as the basis for the syndicated show “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” heard on more than 100 radio stations.
Ryan Seacrest has done radio almost every day since he was fourteen years old. Some 35 years later, the medium that built the career foundation that made him a Hollywood heavyweight and a household name still remains vitally important to him. “I think at the core, what I get excited about, what gets me up in the morning, is connecting with people in an …