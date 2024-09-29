A Durango, CO radio station has gone to the dogs.

Hutton Broadcasting has scrapped CHR “99X” KKDG Durango in favor of “99.7 Doggy FM,” complete with a Snoop Dogg sound-alike station voice and a mix of dog-themed titles such as “Shannon” by Henry Gross, “Rover” by Jethro Tull, “Roll Over Beethoven” by Chuck Berry, “Rain Dogs” by Tom Waits, and “Old King”…