RRC Commissioner Supports House Republican Vote to Repeal Biden’s LNG Export Ban
“U.S. LNG is life-saving energy to our allies, and I don’t know about the president, but I’d much rather have the world buying American natural gas over foreign or hostile nations,”
In January 2024, the Biden Administration announced a pause on permits for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects. In response to this pause, it was announced that the U.S. House of Representatives would be voting on H.R. 7176, the Unlocking Domestic LNG Potential Act (Rep. Pflueger, TX-11), which would repeal the Biden Administration’s ban on …