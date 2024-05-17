Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Removing ‘Climate Change’ from Florida State Laws
State, which just had its hottest year since 1895, will ban offshore wind power, boost natural gas and reduce gas pipeline rules.
Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed on Wednesday by the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, in a move which experts say ignores the reality of Florida’s climate threats.
The legislation, which comes after Florida had its hottest year on record since 1895, also bans power-gener…