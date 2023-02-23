Rockefeller Asset Management Releases Annual Sustainable Investing Report, Highlight Trends
The report outlines new partnerships, strategy launches, and five trends for 2023.
Rockefeller Asset Management (RAM), the asset management arm of Rockefeller Capital Management, published its 2022 Sustainable Investing Annual Report, outlining progress in advancing partnerships and investment strategies across RAM’s platform, as well as key trends for investors to consider in the years ahead, in a market featuring geopolitical turbul…