Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Farmers, Landowners Must be Protected from Pipelines, Corporate Interests
Under my administration, no one will ever be forced to sell their land to a big corporation just so it can make more taxpayer-subsidized profits.
At last year’s Iowa State Fair, I spoke out against the dangerous and unnecessary “carbon capture” pipelines that are threatening the property rights and the safety of Iowa farmers. On June 25, the Iowa Utilities Board approved a request by one of the companies involved, Summit Carbon Solutions, to build its contro…