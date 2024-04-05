Rio Tinto Strives for 'Impeccable ESG', Investors Raise Water Issues
Rio aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions - direct emissions by the company and certain types of indirect emissions - by 15% by 2025 and 50% by the end of the decade.
Rio Tinto faced demands from shareholders at its annual meeting on Thursday to come clean on environmental issues, including water and biodiversity, as the company said it was committed to achieving an "impeccable ESG" performance.
Mining, responsible for 4% to 7% of greenhouse-gas global emissions in 2020, is under the spotlight as a provider of critica…