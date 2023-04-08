RFK Jr. Warns Public as Federal Reserve plans July Launch for FedNow Payment System
Presidential Nominee claims new central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could lead to financial slavery and political tyranny.
The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on March 15 that its FedNow service will launch this summer and some are taking notice. Including Robert Kennedy Jr..
The U.S. presidential candidate believes the Federal Reserve’s digital payments system simply called “FedNow” , is the government’s “the first step in banning and seizing Bitcoin as the Treasury did wit…