ReWorld Forum to Incorporate ESG into Theme with Net Zero
The upcoming forum will focus on exploring “transition finance,” which offers financial services to high carbon-emitting industries for their carbon-neutral transition.
The SDX Foundation, a nonprofit seeking sustainable growth based on digital transformation, said Sunday it will hold the ReWorld Forum in Seoul on April 26 under the themes of net-zero transition as well as environmental, social and corporate governance.
The upcoming forum will focus on exploring “transition finance,” which offers financial services to h…