Review: Clinical Trials Demonstrate Effectiveness of Cannabinoids for Managing Peripheral Neuropathy
Improvements in secondary outcomes such as sleep quality, anxiety, sensory testing, and quality of life were also noted.
Patients suffering from peripheral neuropathy respond favorably to the use of botanical cannabis and other cannabis-based products, according to the findings of a systematic review published in The Journal of Hand Surgery.
Researchers affiliated with the University of Virginia reviewed data from 14 randomized clinical trials involving over 600 patients. …