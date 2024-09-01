Resideo Technologies Releases ESG Report, Demonstrating "Progress and Announcing New Long-Term Targets"
"After five years as a stand-alone company, we are learning more every day about what is necessary to succeed with our customers and in our key markets," said Jay Geldmacher, President and CEO.
Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a global provider of home comfort, life safety and security solutions, and distributor of commercial and residential security, safety, smart-living and audio-visual products, today released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, detailing its ESG progress, new climate commitments, and continue…