Research Shows Fast Food Demos Changing
Frequent fast-food consumers are younger, are more likely to be employed, more likely to have kids, and clock a lot of miles in their vehicles.
New data on the fast food restaurant sector shows that podcasts and broadcast radio are ideal media platforms for the category. Yet there is a mismatch in ad budgets. Quick Serve Restaurant advertisers are significantly underinvested in radio, despite research showing it is a medium whose audience aligns closely with their customers.
According to Scarbor…