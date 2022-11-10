Republicans Release 1,000 Page Report On FBI & DOJ Politicization
Report cites using government agencies as special interest weapons, specifically against abortion clinics and parents who protest at school board meetings.
House Judiciary Republicans released a new report, “FBI Whistleblowers: What Their Disclosures Indicate About the Politicization of the FBI And Justice Department,” detailing a rampant “culture of unaccountability, manipulation, and abuse” at the highest level.
The thousand-page report builds on various whistleblower disclosures describing the FBI’s Was…