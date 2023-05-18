Representative Buck Introduces Stop TSP ESG Act
Colorado Representative educating the public about Thrift Savings Plan and Environmental Social Governance issues.
U.S. Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) introduced legislation that will prevent companies from using taxpayer dollars to force Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies onto private sector businesses.
BlackRock, a far-left, multinational hedge fund, controls the corporate voting decisions of the federal Thrift …