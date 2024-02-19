Report says the Minnesota Vikings are NFL's 'Worst Behaved' Teams Based on Arrest Records
The Minnesota Vikings had the most arrests – 60 arrests, roughly 80 percent higher than the league average.
Online sports betting website Flash Picks recently published a report on which NFL teams around the country are the 'worst behaved' and the Minnesota Vikings topped the list.
