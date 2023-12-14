Report: Media Advertising Prices Likely To Increase In 2024
In the U.S., radio is expected to maintain its inflationary position, while TV and print will remain deflationary.
According to ECI Media Management’s 2024 Media Inflation Report, only minor shifts in ad prices are forecasted for most media types for the majority of the 10 countries the company tracks.
With more than half the world’s population heading to the polls, 2024 will be the biggest year for general elections in history.
According to the report, media ad pric…