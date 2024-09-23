Report Finds Podcast Listeners are ‘Super Consumers’ with Big Appeal for Marketers
Most podcast listening is done on the phone, and nearly three-quarters (72%) of podcast listeners are shopping on their mobile devices at least once a week.
Podcast listeners are more likely to make at least $100,000 per year and have investments worth $50,000 or more compared to the average American. They are also more likely to be employed full-time and have an advanced educational degree. Those are just some of the findings in a new report from Morning Consult Intelligence, which says U.S. podcast listen…