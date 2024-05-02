Report Finds Minnesota Outpacing the Country in Carbon-Free Electricity
Wind, Solar now provide one third of Minnesota’s Electricity, while nuclear is at 20%.
Renewable sources like wind and solar accounted for one-third of Minnesota’s power generation in 2023, according to a new report from Clean Energy Economy Minnesota and the Business Council for Sustainable Energy. The two groups represent the interests of businesses working in the clean energy sector.
Nuclear energy generated an additional 21% of the sta…