Report: Allegations of Marijuana Use Frequently Trigger CPS Investigations
States, like Maryland and New York, have recently enacted legislation shielding parents from neglect investigations based on cannabis alone.
Tens of thousands of expectant parents nationwide face investigations from child protective services over allegations of marijuana use, according to a year-long investigation by Rolling Stone magazine.
Reporters identified nearly 100,000 marijuana-related investigations in six states (Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Louisiana, Ohio, and West Virginia) o…