Remote Viewing: The Science, the Myths, and the Reality
The practice has been shrouded in mystery and skepticism, yet, its application by agencies like the CIA and FBI, and its allure to novices and enthusiasts, makes it a fascinating subject.
Remote viewing is a term that conjures images of espionage, psychic phenomena, and secretive government programs. Its roots lie in the belief that certain individuals can gather information about distant or unseen targets using extrasensory perception (ESP).
Throughout history, the practice has been shrouded in mystery and skepticism. Yet, its applicati…