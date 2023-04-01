RCBC Embraces Sustainable, Customer-Centricity Culture Transformation
Reports coming out of India indicate sustainability has become an essential and crucial component of a financial institution’s success "vis-à-vis the growth" of the country it serves.
According to the Manila Standard, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) has fully embraced sustainability in the Asian banking industry.
RCBC’s dedication to sustainability has not gone unnoticed. The bank was recently honored at The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2022 held in February 2023, where it bagged the Platinum Award for creating sustainable value f…