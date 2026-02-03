On a recent episode of Liz Collin Reports, guest Sebastian Sts detailed a months-long effort to trace where property tax dollars are going in Ramsey County—and what he found raised serious questions about transparency, oversight, and priorities.

Sts explained that his investigation was driven by a nonpartisan concern shared across generations. With housing affordability at historic lows, younger residents struggle to buy homes while seniors on fixed incomes are increasingly being priced out of properties they’ve lived in for decades. Ramsey County, he noted, has the highest property tax rate in Minnesota at roughly 1.47%, prompting a simple question: Where is the money going?

To find out, Sts filed a formal public information request asking how many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) receive county property tax dollars, how much each receives, and whether those funds are audited. Although county materials state such requests should take about 10 days, Sts said it took nearly two months—along with repeated follow-ups and direct contact with a county commissioner—before he received partial data.

The spreadsheet that eventually arrived revealed that Ramsey County distributed approximately $38.4 million in property tax revenue to 213 NGOs in a single year. This disclosure came as the county was also proposing a 9.75% increase in property taxes for the upcoming budget cycle.

According to Sts, the spending pattern conflicts with how most residents understand property taxes—funding roads, schools, police, and fire services. While he acknowledged that many NGOs may provide worthwhile services, he argued that property tax revenue is being misallocated and, more critically, lacks performance metrics. Sts said he found no clear system for measuring whether funded programs are effective, no transparent process for removing underperforming organizations, and no consistent audits tied directly to county-distributed funds.

These concerns were raised publicly during a Ramsey County budget hearing, where Sts addressed commissioners directly. In his remarks, he cited property taxes rising 30–40% over the past five years, county rates exceeding the national average by more than 60%, and the absence of clear accountability for NGO spending. Video from the meeting showed little engagement from commissioners in response to his questions.

Sts also described conflicting explanations regarding oversight. A county commissioner initially told him that NGO audits were handled by the state. However, after contacting the state auditor’s office, Sts said he was informed that those NGOs receiving Ramsey County property tax funds were not being audited at the state level—contradicting the county’s earlier assurances.

In closing, Sts urged residents to become directly involved: contact county commissioners, attend public budget hearings, and speak on the record. He emphasized that many residents already feel unheard as rising property taxes threaten their ability to remain in their homes.

The segment underscored a broader theme echoed throughout the interview: when transparency breaks down at the local level, even routine taxes can become a flashpoint for public trust—and citizen scrutiny may be the only mechanism forcing answers into the open.

Kai Emerson is a journalist and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability. With a background in environmental economics and a sharp eye for regulatory nuance, Kai brings clarity to the often opaque world of ESG disclosures, boardroom behavior, and greenwashing red flags.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

Catch your favorite players teeing off and stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan.

Hit the green at historic venues and watch golf’s best competing for massive prizes. From the Farmers Insurance Open to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, don’t miss a moment.

Stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan. Watch now!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK